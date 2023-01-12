CHARLOTTE – The Gold Standard Chorus is taking orders to deliver love songs to that special someone on Feb. 14.
The men's a cappella group will help say "I Love You" with a song, a rose and a personal greeting card. The chorus is a 501c3 organization.
A portion of proceeds support Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools performing arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.