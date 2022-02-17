MONROE – “The Funniest Man in America” comedian James Gregory will bring his down-home comedy experience to the Dowd Center Theatre.
This one-night-only appearance will take place on April 8 at the newly restored, 560-seat center, located at 120 S. Main St.
For decades, the unforgettable caricature of veteran comedian James Gregory has stood grinning: his shirt untucked, his arms outstretched, a carefree welcome to a down-home, hilarious comedy experience.
The James Gregory show turns the clock back to a time when life was simpler – a time when people sat on the front porch and actually talked to each other without a cell phone in their ear.
Gregory’s success, like his comedy, is the direct result of the values he grew up with. And now, 20-something years later, it is this unique brand of humor that packs the crowds into his sold-out shows. The absence of vulgarity sets James apart, and his stories are carefully crafted art.
“I have lived long enough to know people, know life,” Gregory reflects. “My comedy is based on my life experiences. It’s real, it’s funny, and the audience loves it. That’s why I’m still in business.”
Constantly touring, Gregory is on the road about 46 weeks a year. He continues to entertain sold-out crowds in theaters and comedy clubs and remains in demand for corporate events.
James has been the featured entertainer for over 200 corporations, including the Coca-Cola Company, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Hewlett Packard, and Kroger.
James has also been the featured speaker for events sponsored by various civic and church groups.
He can be heard weekly on syndicated radio shows such as Rick and Bubba, John Boy and Billy, and Bob and Tom. Combined, these shows are broadcast to people in over 220 cities nationwide.
