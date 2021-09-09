CHARLOTTE – Tip Toe, tip toe, crackle, crunch! Chipper the Fox sneaks through the forest to spread cheer to his weary friends. Will his merry-making be a success? Or will a smelly fish disaster and a log pike tumble ruin his plans?
These are key questions in south Charlotte resident Kimber Fox Morgan's latest book, “Chipper Makes Merry.”
The book takes readers on Chipper’s arctic quest filled with lessons of love, kindness and determination. Describing herself as “creative, not crafty,” Morgan considers the main character, Chipper the Fox, to be an extension of her creative strength.
“Chipper the Fox is about spreading kindness,” Morgan said. “He was originally developed as a character that would come into children’s dens at night and bring joy by spreading fun and mischievous antics. I wanted to continue Chipper’s story and the theme of spreading joy for others. Thus, 'Chipper Makes Merry' was written.”
Readers should not be fooled by the book’s title. “Chipper Makes Merry” is not just a holiday book, but one that’s meant to be enjoyed throughout the year. Morgan hopes children will be inspired to spread love and kindness to others.
“Sometimes making merry is not easy and there can be stumbles along the way,” Morgan said. “However, being kind to others is worth all the mishaps to bring happiness to your friends.”
“Chipper Makes Merry” already garnered a Gold Mom’s Choice Award, which is recognized globally as the reliable symbol representing the best in family-friendly products.
The book has also received a Readers’ Favorite 5 Star Review and has been praised for its inspiring lesson of trying again, especially when your heart is in the right place.
Morgan is a homemade Halloween costume type of mom who lets her three kids mix the Play-Doh.
