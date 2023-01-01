FORT MILL– A Fort Mill favorite returns for a third year as part of the South Carolina Strawberry Festival's week of activities.
The Strawberry Sprint and Stroll 5K and Fun Run will take place in the historic downtown corridor on April 29. Register at https://raceroster.com/events/2023/66793/strawberry-sprint-and-stroll-5k.
The event will have the same race route this year, with the course beginning and ending on Main Street and featuring nearby residential streets. The 5K race will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the 1-mile fun run. The race will conclude with The Strawberry Jam, Including local merchants, food trucks, music and festive atmosphere. Berry B. Good, Fort Mill’s strawberry mascot, and the reigning Strawberry Queens will also be part of the festivities.
“We are pleased to host this fun, hometown race in partnership with the Town of Fort Mill's SC Strawberry Festival,” said Adam Ackerman, vice chair of the Fort Mill Economic Partners and chair of the race committee. “FMEP strives to improve the economic and social well-being of Fort Mill. What better way to do that than to bring the community together to celebrate spring, support our town's festival, and engage with our local businesses. This race is a fantastic opportunity to support what we love most about Fort Mill – our downtown core, our historic neighborhoods and our local community.”
In addition to the competitive 5K, the one-mile fun run is a great opportunity for families with children or anyone who prefers a slower pace to take part. Participants are encouraged to dress in their strawberry best. Participants in both categories (5K & Fun Run) will receive a race shirt and a participation medal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.