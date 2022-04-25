CONCORD – Charlotte Motor Speedway will become the new home of Circle K Speed Street on Memorial Day weekend.
Circle K Speed Street will offer A-list music acts, driver appearances, interactive games and displays from May 27 to 29.
“The pandemic gave us a great opportunity to look at Speed Street in an effort to reinvent the experience and bring even more entertainment to the fans,” said Jay Howard, executive director of the 600 Festival, the nonprofit that, along with his team at CSM Production, has produced Speed Street for more than 25 years. “As we invest in growing the festival to make it an even bigger draw, working alongside our partners Charlotte Motor Speedway to create a one-stop-party-spot on Memorial Day weekend, just makes a lot of sense.”
Four-time Grammy-nominated rapper Flo Rida will kick off this year’s music and motorsports celebration on May 27, while rock group Steve Miller Band will take the stage May 28
Flo Rida will give a 75-minute performance featuring internationally acclaimed hits like “Low,” “Right Round” and “My House.” The Steve Miller Band will perform a 90-minute set featuring fan favorites like “The Joker,” “Take the Money and Run,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” “Jet Airliner” and “Jungle Love.”
In addition to the Circle K Speed Street stage each day, the 10-acre fan zone will include driver appearances by some of NASCAR’s biggest names, interactive games and displays, food trucks, souvenir haulers and partner activations.
Additional details on entertainment, schedules and attractions will be forthcoming.
Circle K Speed Street will be open each day to fans with a ticket to any of the weekend’s three NASCAR events May 27 to 29, including Friday’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 or Sunday’s Cola-Cola 600.
“The Coca-Cola 600 has always been so much more than just a race; it’s an event in every sense of the word,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “With the addition of Circle K Speed Street to our action-packed weekend schedule – and huge acts that span a variety of musical styles – we mean what we say that there is truly something here for everyone to enjoy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.