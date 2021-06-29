CHARLOTTE – FabFest, touted as Charlotte's Beatles Festival, will feature the Emmy Award-winning band The Fab Four and the Tosco Music Beatles Tribute on July 9 and 10 at Belk Theater in Uptown Charlotte.
The Fab Four has wowed audiences around the world, including Japan. Australia, France, China, United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico and Brazil. Their stage performances include three different era costume changes.
Tosco Music has been presenting this annual, sell-out community Beatles Tribute event for the past 16 years.
The Charlotte tradition brings together fans of all ages to enjoy a uniquely wonderful evening of local and regional acts performing Beatles songs in a variety of musical genres, with audience singalongs throughout the night.
FabFest also features a full day of live music, speakers and activities are scheduled for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 10 at Spirit Square. It will include live music acts on the main stage, including special guest Joey Molland of Badfinger, The Nowhere Boys of Bogotá, Abbey Road Forever, Wonderwall The Tribute and more.
Presentations by Beatles experts and authors will include Robert Rodriguez, Bruce Spizer, and Daniel Coston.
There will also be Beatles games and trivia contests, a marketplace, memorabilia, rare concert videos and door prizes.
This year’s FabFest offers even more ways for the community to get involved, with a Beatles Cover Song Contest, Beatles Art Contest and Beatles Open Mic on The Square, an outdoor plaza free and open to the public where you can play giant guitars and enjoy lunch from food and beer trucks.
“Previously, fans would have to travel to Chicago or New York to enjoy a Beatles festival of this magnitude,” FabFest organizer John Tosco said. “Now the Southeast has its very own weekend celebration of the fabulous music that rocked and changed the world.”
Tosco Music is a 501c3 nonprofit organization. Proceeds from FabFest support Tosco Music’s mission and programs, including music parties, open mics, musician support, music scholarships, music for seniors and public events.
Call 704-372-1000 for tickets.
