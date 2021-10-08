Festival celebrates Hispanic heritage
MATTHEWS – The Matthews Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resource Department will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with music and dancing.
“Música Matthews” takes place Oct. 15, from 5 to 9 p.m, at Stumptown Park, 120 South Trade St.
Performances include Flute Praise Band (6 to 7 p.m.), Rumbao Dance Company (7 to 7:30 p.m.) and West End Mambo (7:30 to 9 p.m.). There will be Latin food vendors, a Seaboard Brewing beer tent, inflatable games for children, arts and crafts, and meet and greets with police and Stumptown AC players.
Concerts are free. Food, beer and some art require purchase.
Space is still available for Latinx visual artists. Email Lee Anne Moore at lamoore@matthewsnc.gov for exhibit space if interested. On the web: www.matthewsfun.com.
Mint Hill Chamber holding photo contest
MINT HILL – The Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce is holding a photography contest for shots that best represent the town. This may include people, places and events.
First place wins $250. Second place gets $100. Photos will go on the chamber website and office.
Submissions are due by Nov. 30. Winners will be announced Dec. 16. Send submissions to minthillcham
Categories include events, nature, people and streetscapes/town landmarks. On the web: www.minthillchamberofcommerce.com
Chamber to host cornhole tournament
MINT HILL – The Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce is registering teams for its third annual Cornhole Tournament.
The double-elimination tournament takes place from 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at Pour 64, 4410 Mint Hill Village Lane. The event includes a raffle, live music and food truck.
Registration costs $25 per person or $50 per team. Proceeds benefit college scholarships.
Register at https://annualcorn
Groups collaborate on Kids In Nature Day
MATTHEWS – Habitat and Wildlife Keepers, North Carolina Wildlife Federation’s Great Outdoors University and the Town of Matthews invite families to enjoy a free fun fall day at the park for Kids in Nature Day.
The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at Squirrel Lake Park, 1631 Pleasant Plains Road. Volunteers are still needed.
Email HAWKncwf@gmail.com for details.
NASCAR Hall of Fame to induct new members
CHARLOTTE – Tickets are on sale for the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021 Induction Ceremony and Induction Dinner on Jan. 21.
The hall is offering special programming through Jan. 22, from brunch with Hall of Famers to behind-the-scenes looks at history.
Visit www.nascarhall.com/events for tickets.
McColl Center puts artists first with branding
CHARLOTTE – McColl Center showcased new artist support programs and launched a new brand identity, including a reimagined logo, during the fall 2021 exhibit opening Sept. 30.
Our renewed vision keeps our artist residency at the heart of McColl Center, while creating new programs and opportunities that respond to the needs of Charlotte’s creative community and open our doors to more local artists,” CEO Alli Celebron-Brown said.
McColl Center is expanding access to spaces, programs and exhibits, including creating nine subsidized studios for local artists and new artist entrepreneurship workshops as key efforts in a continuing commitment to artists.
McColl Center’s new look and logo embodies the notion of artists first, while celebrating the power of artists and contemporary art to help shape the future.
Church holds Hispanic Heritage Day event
CHARLOTTE – St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church invites the community to participate in a Hispanic Heritage Day Celebration with children’s activities, folk dances, food and singers.
The celebration takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16 the church, 1901 Archdale Drive. They will gather in the church’s parking lot.
The church’s cross-cultural ministry sponsors the event.
Email Pastor David Ortigoza at dortigoza@wnccumc.net for details.
Chuckleheads tout 15 years of improv
CHARLOTTE – The Chuckleheads are celebrating its 15th anniversary with a Comedy Improv Musical Variety Extravaganza.
It starts at 8 p.m. Oct. 16 at Community Matters Cafe, 821 W. 1st St. Admission costs $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Proceeds go to Planet Improv’s efforts to empower students in underserved areas.
Get tickets at www.eventbrite.com,
Noah headlines show
CHARLOTTE – Comedian Trevor Noah will bring his Back to Abnormal World Tour to the Spectrum Center on Jan. 16.
His late-night, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” recently returned to a brand new studio. He has written, produced, and starred in 11 comedy specials, including his most recent, “Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia,” which launched in November 2018 on Netflix.
Get tickets at www.LiveNation.com.
Lit looks for writers
CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Lit launched the Writers/South Awards on Sept. 1.
The regional writing competition is open to past and present residents of the Carolinas. Writers can submit their work until Dec. 1 for a chance to win up to $1,500 and publication in the Writers/South: Journal of Charlotte Lit in 2022.
On the web: www.charlottelit.org/writerssouth/
Optimists host photography contest
WEDDINGTON – The Optimist Club of Weddington has launched a photography contest to encourage students to display their creativity through a camera lens.
Students will submit one photo they feel represents one line from the Optimist Creed. They will explain in a few sentences how their photo represents the line they chose.
The competition is open to high school seniors in Union County. The contest will run through Oct. 20.
The top two winners will receive cash awards of $150 and $100.
In addition, there will be a fan vote on the Optimist Club’s Instagram account. The one receiving the most likes will receive a $50 cash award.
Contact Gabriella Dunkel at Photography@weddington-optimist.org or visit www.weddington-optimist.org for more information.
Golf tournament supports police
WAXHAW – The Waxhaw Police Foundation will hold its inaugural golf tournament Oct. 14 at Stonebridge Golf Course.
Organizers are looking for players, raffle prizes and sponsorships. Golfer registration is open at waxhawpolice
Email cdefinis@wpf.org to arrange a raffle prize donation or cdefinishenricks@gmail.com for sponsorships.
The foundation allows the public to support police programming, equipment and technology.
