CHARLOTTE – JazzArts Charlotte will present a rare production of Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn’s arrangement of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite for the holiday season.
The biggest production of JAZZ ROOM in its nine-year history, this performance features a full onstage All-Star 16-piece Charlotte Regional Jazz Orchestra, a dynamic ensemble of modern jazz dancers and vocalists.
These JAZZ ROOM Holiday Edition performances will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8 to 10, at the Booth Playhouse in uptown Charlotte. Reserved seating tickets start at $38, and are available at www.theblumenthalarts.org.
Duke Ellington’s re-imagined interpretations include “Sugar Rum Cherries” and “Peanut Brittle Brigade.” The show will also include holiday favorites like, “The Night Before Christmas” plus a guest appearance by the JazzArts All-Star Youth Ensemble.
“JazzArts Charlotte has been envisioning this special performance for years, and is thrilled to finally bring it to fruition,” said Lonnie Davis, president of JazzArts Charlotte. “Building off of Ellington’s work, this staged performance creates a modern, jazzy spin to a timeless holiday classic that the whole family will enjoy!”
As part of this event, the JAZZ ROOM Holiday Edition is JazzArts Charlotte’s only annual benefit, with a pre-concert dessert reception and silent auction supporting the JazzArts Academy, performance-based programs, and local musicians. Pre-reception begins at 6:30, and performance begins at 7:30 each evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.