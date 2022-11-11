Discovery Place Science exhibit explores the reality of science fiction

CHARLOTTE – Discovery Place Science invites the community to let their imagination run wild when its latest featured exhibition, “Science Fiction/Science Future,” opens Nov. 19.
Teleportation, holograms, invisibility and mind control aren’t only found in literature and film. Discover the reality of science fiction that’s become part of our everyday lives.
“We love how this exhibition brings together concepts that were once only possible in fictionalized settings to give visitors a deeper understanding of how science fiction ideas become the reality of tomorrow,” said Catherine Wilson Horne, president & CEO of Discovery Place. “We’re fortunate to live in an era where science fiction has become reality, and Science Fiction/Science Future does an amazing job of illustrating how the principles of science fiction—curiosity, innovation and imagination—are also underlying themes of scientific principles.”
Highlights from the exhibition include:
• Mindball, where guests can pit their brain power against one another to see who has the ultimate mind control.
• Robots with personality – once thought of as simple machines, the robots of tomorrow have social applications and can mimic your emotions.
• The invisibility cloak, a longtime fixture in science fiction, becomes reality as guests are “cloaked” and watch themselves disappear on screen.
• Teleportation might just be the transportation of the future. Guests will experience the illusion of being beamed out and back again.
• History of the future – what did people in the past think about the future? Did they get it right? The exhibition explores visions of the future dating back to the 1890s.
“We’re excited to see how guests interact with the hands-on, full-body experiences this exhibition offers,” said Heather Norton, chief science officer at Discovery Place. “‘Science Fiction/Science Future’ has something for all ages and gives you an opportunity to explore our past while making predictions about the future.”
“Science Fiction/Science Future” was created by the renowned Scitech in Perth, Australia and produced by Imagine Exhibitions. It is a visually compelling exhibition that engages visitors with hands-on and full-body experiences incorporating invisibility, mind control, holograms and augmented reality.
The exhibition will be on display at Discovery Place Science from Nov. 19 to Jan. 1, 2023.
