CHARLOTTE – Dinosaurs are set to invade Charlotte again from Nov. 18 to 27 with The Jurassic Encounter.
The exhibit, with more than 50-plus animatronic and static dinosaurs, runs for 10 days at Ballantyne’s Backyard, 11611 N. Community House Road.
Opening day, Nov. 18, opens from 2 to 6 p.m. and the remaining days through Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The exhibit will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Families can enjoy digging for dinosaur bones, shopping at the Dino Village, food, free photo opportunities and games with entry.
The walk-thru experience allows guests to walk amongst the dinosaurs at a leisurely pace, but can be as little as an hour or more. There’s plenty of free parking. Pets are welcome.
Tickets start at $19, with options to buy add-on souvenir prize packs for the kiddos. Kids 2 and under get in free.
On the web: www.feeltheroar.com
