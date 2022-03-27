CHARLOTTE – Dine SHOUT! offers an exclusive tasting menu from April 1 to 16 at several restaurants in South End and Uptown.
Each participating restaurant will offer a three-course tasting menu for $40 or less that will be available during the Charlotte SHOUT! festival presented by Atrium Health and Bank of America.
Through Charlotte SHOUT!, Kristen Wile (Unpretentious Palate) and Casey Wilson (Carben Events + Marketing) received a grant to bring the food pillar back to the three-week-long festival.
“So many people are coming into Uptown and South End to take part in Charlotte SHOUT!," Wilson said. "We wanted to give the restaurants in this area a chance to show off their menus to both new diners and regulars."
Restaurants were invited to participate in Dine SHOUT! free of charge.
“It was important for us to be able to offer this opportunity to the restaurants at no cost,” Wile said. “We are doing everything we can to support the local restaurant owners during this time.”
Participating restaurants include: Bocado Bar & Diner, Donut I Love U, Forchetta Italian Kitchen, It’s Poppin! Gourmet Kettle Popcorn, Mert’s Heart and Soul, Momo Station, Orrman’s Cheese Shop, Reid’s Fine Foods, Sea Level NC, Sweet Crunch, Urban Sweets Co., Viva Raw and World of Beer.
Charlotte SHOUT! is an multi-week festival designed to showcase the community by celebrating Charlotte's creativity and innovation through art, music, food and ideas.
Visit www.dineshoutclt.com for details.
