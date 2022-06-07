CHARLOTTE – GRAMMY-nominated artist Demi Lovato is going on tour this fall to promote an eighth studio album.
Produced by Live Nation, the 32-date tour kicks off on Aug. 30 in Brazil. The tour arrives in Charlotte on Oct. 21 at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre. Lovato will also perform on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on June 9.
“I’m so excited to get back on the road after four years without touring, and even longer since I’ve toured in South America,” Lovato said. “We’re working so hard to deliver an incredible show for all my fans and I can’t wait to see them in person to celebrate this new music.”
Tickets and VIP packages go on sale starting June 10 at 10 a.m. at demilovato.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.