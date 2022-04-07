CHARLOTTE – D9 Brewing has announced dates for its monthly Uptown Live Party, a block party featuring live music, food trucks and pop-up shops on Thursdays.
"Uptown is the heart of the city. But over the course of the pandemic, many of the things that really made it unique and vibrant have been the hardest hit,” said Aaron MJ Gore, senior director of business development at D9 Brewing. “We're excited to be able to use our position as Uptown's only brewery to bring people out, bring them together and reinforce the sense of community and excitement the area's always had."
The first Uptown Live Party will take place April 21 from 5 to 9 p.m. at 650 E Stonewall St. Future parties are scheduled for May 26 and June 23.
