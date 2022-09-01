Andres Kaifer.jpeg

Andres Kaifer

CHARLOTTE – Customshop will welcome Michael Beltran, executive chef and owner of Miami’s Ariete, for a one-night dinner experience inspired Charlotte's local and seasonal produce on Sept. 14. 

To celebrate his longtime friend’s first Michelin Star at Ariete in Miami, Customshop’s new Executive Chef and owner Andres Kaifer has invited Beltran to collaborate on a curated five-course tasting dinner and wine pairing experience at the Charlotte restaurant. 

The two friends first met in Miami and formed a longstanding relationship. Though Kaifer has since moved to Charlotte, the two have found ways to uplift each other’s achievements both in and out of the kitchen.

"Miami is all about the community and Andres was a big part of that community,” Beltran said. “I’m very happy to cook alongside a friend and a chef I very much love and respect. I know one thing for sure, this is going to be a good time.”

 

The menu (with wine pairings in italics):

Course One: Salmon Tartare

Dill cream, cucumber aguachile granita

Avinyó Petillant Blanc 2021 (Penedes) Muscat

 

Course Two: Tamal en Cazuela

Pan-roasted foie gras, duck chicharrón, dried fruit mojo

Husch Vineyards 2020 (Mendocino) Chardonnay

 

Course Three: Paella

Stone Seafood, garlic aioli, summer peperonata

Rossidi ‘Nikolaevo’ 2018 (Thracian Valley) Syrah

 

Course Four: Canard a la Presse

Rohan duck breast, North Carolina blackberries, duck fricassé pastelito (Ariete is one of the only four restaurants in the U.S. carrying what is known as the Duck Press in France.)

L’Enclave ‘La Jassine’ 2020 (Côtes du Rhône) Grenache, syrah

 

Course Five: Flan

Foie gras, rum drunken figs

Emotions Sauternes 2019 (Bordeaux) Late-harvest semillon

 

Dinner tickets cost $120 with the option to add on a wine pairing for $60 (prices do not include tax or tip) and are broken into four arrival time slots between 6 and 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. 

A limited number of tickets are available athttps://www.eventbrite.com/e/customshop-and-michelin-starred-ariete-collaboration-dinner-tickets-407128130197

