CHARLOTTE – Customshop will welcome Michael Beltran, executive chef and owner of Miami’s Ariete, for a one-night dinner experience inspired Charlotte's local and seasonal produce on Sept. 14.
To celebrate his longtime friend’s first Michelin Star at Ariete in Miami, Customshop’s new Executive Chef and owner Andres Kaifer has invited Beltran to collaborate on a curated five-course tasting dinner and wine pairing experience at the Charlotte restaurant.
The two friends first met in Miami and formed a longstanding relationship. Though Kaifer has since moved to Charlotte, the two have found ways to uplift each other’s achievements both in and out of the kitchen.
"Miami is all about the community and Andres was a big part of that community,” Beltran said. “I’m very happy to cook alongside a friend and a chef I very much love and respect. I know one thing for sure, this is going to be a good time.”
The menu (with wine pairings in italics):
Course One: Salmon Tartare
Dill cream, cucumber aguachile granita
Avinyó Petillant Blanc 2021 (Penedes) Muscat
Course Two: Tamal en Cazuela
Pan-roasted foie gras, duck chicharrón, dried fruit mojo
Husch Vineyards 2020 (Mendocino) Chardonnay
Course Three: Paella
Stone Seafood, garlic aioli, summer peperonata
Rossidi ‘Nikolaevo’ 2018 (Thracian Valley) Syrah
Course Four: Canard a la Presse
Rohan duck breast, North Carolina blackberries, duck fricassé pastelito (Ariete is one of the only four restaurants in the U.S. carrying what is known as the Duck Press in France.)
L’Enclave ‘La Jassine’ 2020 (Côtes du Rhône) Grenache, syrah
Course Five: Flan
Foie gras, rum drunken figs
Emotions Sauternes 2019 (Bordeaux) Late-harvest semillon
Dinner tickets cost $120 with the option to add on a wine pairing for $60 (prices do not include tax or tip) and are broken into four arrival time slots between 6 and 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 14.
A limited number of tickets are available athttps://www.eventbrite.com/e/customshop-and-michelin-starred-ariete-collaboration-dinner-tickets-407128130197.
