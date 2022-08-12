CHARLOTTE – The final qualifying food truck battle of Crownin’ QC’s Best Black Food Truck will feature five local Black-owned food trucks who will serve up their best Duke’s Mayo-inspired dishes.
A public tasting takes place from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 12 at 1600 W. Trade St.
The winner of Battle III will automatically proceed to the finale and go head-to-head with winners from Battle I (GRITS CLT) and Battle II (Endless Soulfood) for a $6,000 grand prize.
The first two qualifying events drove more than $179,000 back into the pockets of 13 Black-owned food trucks and 41 retail, dessert, beverage, service, and artisan vendors.
“Food brings people together,” BBOC Founder Cathay Dawkins said. “So BBOC intentionally provides opportunities for all Black-owned businesses to showcase their brand and garner revenue, during our food-inspired events.”
Events have attracted over 4,500 attendees.
First and second place winners from the competition will benefit from technical assistance from BBOC and gold sponsor LISC-Charlotte and a cash prize. BBOC is also providing the third place winner a $500 cash prize.
Winners will be announced on the field during halftime of the Duke’s Mayo Classic, a college football game featuring N.C. A&T & N.C. Central.
BBOC is a nonprofit that empowers Black-owned businesses and underserved communities. The organization said it has hosted over 100 major events since 2014 and attracted $9 million a year back into the pockets of Black-owned businesses and the community.
On the web: www.BBOCLT.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.