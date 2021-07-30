MONROE – One year removed from making its signature fundraiser an at-home event, the Community Shelter of Union County announced plans to hold its Boot & Bow Ties gala on Sept. 18 at Rolling Hills Country Club.
CEO Melissa McKeown said holding the casual, entertaining event in-person this year comes at a critical time.
“Throughout the COVID pandemic, we’ve seen an unprecedented surge in unemployment, food insecurity and evictions that will grow through the summer and fall as eviction protections are lifted,” McKeown said. “These events have greatly increased demand for community shelter services and community support.”
The event includes silent and live auctions, raffles and saloon games, including blackjack, craps, poker and roulette.
General admission costs $125 a person, but premier tables for eight to 10 people with reserved parking, gaming chips and top shelf table spirits can be purchased for $1,750.
Boots & Bow Ties annually raises more than $100,000.
“That’s a lot of food, emergency shelter, case management and permanent housing assistance we can give the area’s homeless and hungry population,” McKeown said.
Tickets must be purchased in advance and can be bought at https://Boots21.GiveSmart.com or by phone at 704-261-3498.
Residents who can't attend will be able to bid on items at https://Boots21.GiveSmart.com a few days before the event. Attendees receive a free raffle ticket. Tickets can be purchased at the event and are available to non-attendees, too.
This year’s event is presented by Leitner, Bragg & Griffin. Additional sponsorships are available. Visit www.UnionShelter.org/Boots21 or call McKeown at 704-261-3495 for sponsorship information.
On the web: www.UnionShelter.org
