FORT MILL – The Colonel’s Club Boil & Brew will feature an authentic Lowcountry boil elevated by craft beer pairings from local breweries along with live music by Thirsty Horses, festival vibes and fall weather.
The Colonel’s Club, a men's philanthropic and social group that aims to support and promote the Anne Springs Close Greenway through a variety of activities, hosts the event annually with proceeds historically benefitting the Greenway Summer Camps program.
This year, the club has pledged the funds raised toward a new Mountain Bike Skills Park aimed at giving campers, youth and biking novices of all ages a place to practice their skills before hitting the trails.
“The Colonel’s Club is proud to use this as a launching point to fundraise for a new recreational amenity to the Greenway,” said Shea Maple, senior advancement manager for the Anne Springs Close Greenway. “The Skills Park will enhance membership and provide another opportunity to engage youth in outdoor recreation activities. Events like the Boil & Brew help to make improvements like this possible, and we know it will be well received by our summer camp community and membership at large.”
The event takes place from 3 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Greenway Gateway.
Tickets cost $55, with children’s tickets (ages 12 to 20) available at $25, which includes an all-you-can-eat Lowcountry Boil and two beer tickets, as well as a hot dog and drink options for youth. Children 11 and under receive free admission.
New to the 2022 Boil & Brew is a ticketed brewery experience in partnership with Visit York County and local craft breweries, the YoCo Brew Trail Experience. Ticket holders will receive all the benefits of general admission, plus six 4-ounce pours and commemorative cup. The Brew Trail will begin at 3 p.m., providing an opportunity to try beers selected or crafted just for the Boil & Brew and speak with local brewers. The lineup of breweries features Amor Artis Brewing, 1873 Brewing, Lake Wylie Brewing Co., Model A Brewing Co., Replay Brewing and Slow Play Brewing. Legal Remedy Brewing and Windy Hill Cidery will also have offerings available. Tickets to the brewery experience cost $75 and include general admission.
Working with local seafood purveyor, Saltwater Markets, the Boil & Brew will boast fresh Carolina shrimp caught from the coastal waters near Beaufort, Fripp Island and Hunting Island. White shrimp caught in the fall are the most seasonally preferred shrimp for Lowcountry boils. Elevate the meal with craft beer pairings from some of York County’s best.
Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for lawn style seating. No tents, portable heaters, glass or outside alcohol allowed. Well-behaved dogs on leash are welcome to attend.
Visit the website or call 803-547-4575 for more details.
