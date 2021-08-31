CHARLOTTE – While Circle K Speed Street has long included a street festival on Tryon Street, with concerts taking place in Romare Bearden Park, organizers have opted to shift the entire event to the park from Oct. 7 to 9.
The idea was to create a space where attendees can enjoy free live music throughout each day.
“We want to give our community an opportunity to come together and celebrate all the wonderful things we have to offer,” said Jacqueline Gafrarar, managing director of the 600 Festival which organizes the event. “Our reimagined concept, which will bring all festivities to Romare Bearden Park, will provide an experience unlike any we’ve seen before.”
Circle K Speed Street maintains its longstanding connection to Charlotte Motor Speedway and NASCAR race weeks. While the festival has historically celebrated May’s Coca-Cola 600 at the speedway, the move to October allows the festival to align with the Bank of America ROVAL 400 on Oct. 10.
“We are thrilled to be back this fall and to bring such incredible entertainment to Charlotte,” said Joshua Mills, marketing director for Circle K – Southeast Division. “Circle K Speed Street has been a fixture in Charlotte for more than two decades, and after the challenges of the past year, we’re looking forward to bringing the community together for a very special race weekend, and a whole lot of fun.”
Fans can enjoy live music for free all day Thursday through Saturday on the Coca-Cola stage, from a range of genres. Headliners include:
• Oct. 9: 1990s alt-rock favorites Tonic and Better than Ezra will open for Collective Soul, which recently celebrated their 25th anniversary.
• Oct. 10: Charlotte native and rising country artist Christina Taylor will open for Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Cassadee Pope and multi-platinum artist Chris Lane, whose music has generated more than 1.2 billion on-demand streams.
Circle K Speed Street will also feature a beer garden as well as food from local food trucks and free outdoor yoga.
On the web: www.600festival.com
