WEDDINGTON -- The Charlotte Nativity Festival returned this year for its ninth year. Designed as a drive-through experience, attendees enjoyed the festivities from the comfort of their own vehicles. The festival’s goal was to bring the community together by sharing the Nativity story and providing an opportunity to donate to area nonprofits.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosted the event. Visitors remained in their vehicles as they journeyed to the “stable” to see the Christ child. They listened to an audio recording of the Christmas story through words and music and saw live portrayals, including Roman soldiers, angels, wise men, shepherds, Mary, Joseph and Baby Jesus. Along the route, visitors spotted live animals – an alpaca, a llama, sheep, goats, and even a camel.
“We witnessed the spirit of Christmas as it filled every vehicle that drove through the Nativity,” said Amy Cunningham, director of the Charlotte Nativity Festival. “The community really enjoyed celebrating the birth of Jesus.”
The festival ran parallel to a global effort by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Visitors were invited to bring items to donate to local nonprofits to help “Light the World” with love.
In addition to hundreds of items collected for Baby Bundles and Refugee Support Services, over 4,000 pounds of food was collected for Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays.
“We continue to rely on the generosity of our community to help feed those who need us, especially now as we recover from the pandemic,” said Tina Postel, CEO of Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays. “This holiday season, the food and funds collected through the Charlotte Nativity Festival will have a direct impact on our neighbors in need.”
