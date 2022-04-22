CHARLOTTE — The City of Charlotte’s Arts and Culture Advisory Board on April 19 approved a plan to award $400,000 in unrestricted operating grants from the Infusion Fund to 51 local arts and culture groups.

All eligible, arts and culture-focused organizations that applied for a grant received funding.

Recipients can use the funding at their discretion, in whatever manner best supports their operations, such as renting space, training or paying artists.

To accommodate all eligible requests, the board awarded grants according to the amount requested, one-third of the applicant’s operating budget, or the maximum possible allocation of $8,691, which was calculated based on the volume of eligible applications.

Eligible organizations included nonprofits and other groups working with a not-for-profit fiscal agent or sponsor. In addition, groups qualified if they were based in Charlotte and had not yet received support through the Infusion Fund. The fund is a partnership between the city, the Foundation For The Carolinas and private donors to bolster local arts and culture over three years.

“Our goal for this allocation was to quickly and equitably distribute funding to arts and culture groups in a way that would be most helpful to them,” said Priya Sircar, the city’s arts and culture officer. “The board’s decision will have widespread impact, distributing unrestricted dollars — the most valuable but often most difficult funding to obtain — to 51 groups that have not previously had access to that type of funding. It will support their sustainability as the sector continues to recover from the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

 

Recipients of Unrestricted Operating Grants in Fiscal Year 2022

ALLturnatives, $8,691

Alternative Avenues Through the Arts, Inc., $8,691

Applesauce Group, $8,691

Art Pop Street Gallery, $8,691

ArtWalks CLT, $8,691

Brand the Moth, $8,691

Caritas A Capella Ensemble, $8,333

Carolinas Asian American Chamber of Commerce Foundation, $8,691

Caroline Calouche & Co. , $8,691

Chamber Music - Calin Lupanu and Monica Boboc, $8,691

Charlotte Black Pride, $5,000

Charlotte Choir School, $8,691

Charlotte Concert Band, $6,400

Charlotte Master Chorale, $8,691

Charlotte Pride, $8,691

Charlotte Street Art Collaborative, $8,667

Charlotte Writers Club, $8,691

Charlotte Youth Ballet, $8,691

CineOdyssey Film Festival, $8,691

Comite De Fiestas Patrias Y Tradiciones De Charlotte, $8,333

CrownKeepers, $8,691

Culture Queens, $2,500

Dance Artist Alliance CLT (DAACLT), formerly Charlotte Dance Festival, $4,000

Festival in the Park, $8,691

First Ward Creative Arts Academy PTA, $3,000

Friendship Day School for the Sciences and the Arts, $8,500

Grace Chasers, $8,691

Grooming Greatness Foundation, $8,691

Joedance Film Festival, $8,691

Latin American Coalition, $8,691

Monroe Road Advocates (MoRA), $8,691

OBRA Collective, $8,691

Planet Improv, $8,691

POTIONS & PIXELS, $8,691

PowerUp USA, $8,691

Project Rough Cuts, $8,691

R Creative Collective, $1,667

Save Cedar Grove, $8,691

SBG Digital, $8,691

SISTORIES, $8,691

Stone House Art Gallery, $3,333

The Arts and Education Empowerment Program, $8,000

The Charlotte Center for the Humanities and Civic Imagination, $8,691

The Guild of Charlotte Artists, $2,000

The Matriarch Collective, $8,691

The Nouveau Sud Circus Project, $8,691

Upcycle Arts, $8,691

VAPA (Visual and Performing Arts) Center, $8,691

VisArt, $8,691

We Rock Charlotte, $8,691

Youth Orchestras of Charlotte, $8,691

