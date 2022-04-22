CHARLOTTE — The City of Charlotte’s Arts and Culture Advisory Board on April 19 approved a plan to award $400,000 in unrestricted operating grants from the Infusion Fund to 51 local arts and culture groups.
All eligible, arts and culture-focused organizations that applied for a grant received funding.
Recipients can use the funding at their discretion, in whatever manner best supports their operations, such as renting space, training or paying artists.
To accommodate all eligible requests, the board awarded grants according to the amount requested, one-third of the applicant’s operating budget, or the maximum possible allocation of $8,691, which was calculated based on the volume of eligible applications.
Eligible organizations included nonprofits and other groups working with a not-for-profit fiscal agent or sponsor. In addition, groups qualified if they were based in Charlotte and had not yet received support through the Infusion Fund. The fund is a partnership between the city, the Foundation For The Carolinas and private donors to bolster local arts and culture over three years.
“Our goal for this allocation was to quickly and equitably distribute funding to arts and culture groups in a way that would be most helpful to them,” said Priya Sircar, the city’s arts and culture officer. “The board’s decision will have widespread impact, distributing unrestricted dollars — the most valuable but often most difficult funding to obtain — to 51 groups that have not previously had access to that type of funding. It will support their sustainability as the sector continues to recover from the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Recipients of Unrestricted Operating Grants in Fiscal Year 2022
ALLturnatives, $8,691
Alternative Avenues Through the Arts, Inc., $8,691
Applesauce Group, $8,691
Art Pop Street Gallery, $8,691
ArtWalks CLT, $8,691
Brand the Moth, $8,691
Caritas A Capella Ensemble, $8,333
Carolinas Asian American Chamber of Commerce Foundation, $8,691
Caroline Calouche & Co. , $8,691
Chamber Music - Calin Lupanu and Monica Boboc, $8,691
Charlotte Black Pride, $5,000
Charlotte Choir School, $8,691
Charlotte Concert Band, $6,400
Charlotte Master Chorale, $8,691
Charlotte Pride, $8,691
Charlotte Street Art Collaborative, $8,667
Charlotte Writers Club, $8,691
Charlotte Youth Ballet, $8,691
CineOdyssey Film Festival, $8,691
Comite De Fiestas Patrias Y Tradiciones De Charlotte, $8,333
CrownKeepers, $8,691
Culture Queens, $2,500
Dance Artist Alliance CLT (DAACLT), formerly Charlotte Dance Festival, $4,000
Festival in the Park, $8,691
First Ward Creative Arts Academy PTA, $3,000
Friendship Day School for the Sciences and the Arts, $8,500
Grace Chasers, $8,691
Grooming Greatness Foundation, $8,691
Joedance Film Festival, $8,691
Latin American Coalition, $8,691
Monroe Road Advocates (MoRA), $8,691
OBRA Collective, $8,691
Planet Improv, $8,691
POTIONS & PIXELS, $8,691
PowerUp USA, $8,691
Project Rough Cuts, $8,691
R Creative Collective, $1,667
Save Cedar Grove, $8,691
SBG Digital, $8,691
SISTORIES, $8,691
Stone House Art Gallery, $3,333
The Arts and Education Empowerment Program, $8,000
The Charlotte Center for the Humanities and Civic Imagination, $8,691
The Guild of Charlotte Artists, $2,000
The Matriarch Collective, $8,691
The Nouveau Sud Circus Project, $8,691
Upcycle Arts, $8,691
VAPA (Visual and Performing Arts) Center, $8,691
VisArt, $8,691
We Rock Charlotte, $8,691
Youth Orchestras of Charlotte, $8,691
