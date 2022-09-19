FORT MILL – A portion of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra will soon ascend the rolling landscape of the Anne Springs Close Greenway to perform a tribute concert in honor of the greenway founder.
Close, who passed away in August 2021 at age 95, was a supporter and attendee of the orchestra. The free community concert is being offered to commemorate her love for the arts and her lifelong dedication to bringing people together in the outdoors.
“Anne Close was a passionate supporter of the arts, as well as the environment,” said John Gordon, CEO of Leroy Springs & Co., which operates the Anne Springs Close Greenway. “She championed many causes, and we are happy to host a concert in partnership with Foundation for The Carolinas and the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra as a tribute to that legacy. Mrs. Close believed deeply that all people, regardless of circumstance, should have access to the arts and the outdoors – two things that she loved dearly.”
The concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at Comporium Amphitheater, 291 Dairy Barn Lane. The parking fee has been waived for the event.
A food drive will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, another nonprofit dear to Close. Attendees are encouraged to bring canned or boxed food items for donation, as well as gently used books for the Greenway’s Little Free Library.
Gates will open at 2 p.m., with the orchestra playing classical music from 3 to 4 p.m. Beer, wine and soda will be available for purchase. Attendees may bring blankets, chairs and picnics. No tents, glass or outside alcohol allowed. Well-behaved dogs on leash are welcome to attend.
Visit ASCGreenway.org/ASCTributeConcert or call 803.547.4575 for more details.
