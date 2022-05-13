CHARLOTTE – Charlotte 's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival returns May 21 at a new location: Ballantyne’s Backyard.
Festival-goers get a sampling glass to enjoy an "all you care to taste" sampling of beer and bourbon. More than 60 beers and 40 bourbons will be available.
Enjoy seminars in the Tasting Theater with master distillers, brewmasters and pit masters. Rock out to the bands playing your favorite tunes throughout the day. Enjoy games, such as Giant Jenga and Connect 4. Or pig out at food trucks.
Admission costs $42 for general admission (2 to 6 p.m.) and $75 for VIP (noon to 6 p.m.), which includes two extra hours of sampling, a souvenir tasting glass, unlimited beer and bourbon tastings, a BBQ dinner plate and all live entertainment.
Ballantyne’s Backyard is located at 11611 N. Community House Road.
On the web: https://charlotte.beerandbourbon.com/#
