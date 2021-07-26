CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Pride Band will return to the stage with Concert in the Park.
The concert starts at 6 p.m. Aug. 14 at Freedom Park, 1900 East Blvd. Admission is free.
Musical selections include a medley of movie hits by John Williams, a spirited Spanish march titled “Amparito Roca,” Percy Grainger’s “Lincolnshire Posy,” Richard Strauss’s “Also Sprach Zaranthrustra” and Appalachian-themed selections “Kentucky 1800” and “Blue Ridge Reel.”
The ensemble is led by artistic director John Ross, director of bands at Appalachian State University.
The Charlotte Pride Band has 50 members drawn from the greater Charlotte’s LGBTQIA community and ally supporters.
Visit www.charlotteprideband.org/ for details.
