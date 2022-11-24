CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte New Year’s Day 5K is gearing up to kick off the new year on the right foot.
This first and festive 5K of the year is designed for friends, family and community members to bring their courageous spirit to the scenic greenway trails in University City. The race will end with awards and a New Year’s Day celebration.
New this year, the third annual Charlotte New Year’s Day 5K aims to become zero waste and will feature minimal to no waste products. Participants will begin the race at 10 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023 at The Shoppes at University Place. The route will cover Mallard, Barton and Tobe Creek Greenways and finish off strong at Robert D. Snyder Road on the UNC Charlotte campus.
“One of our New Year’s goals is to reduce our carbon footprint from events. We are excited to work with Envision Charlotte to help us reach our vision of zero waste for future events,” said Tobe Holmes, interim executive director for University City Partners. “This includes the introduction of compostable food supplies, virtual swag bags, modified water stations and a few other elements that will allow participants to support our sustainability efforts.”
The annual race welcomes runners, walkers and participants of all levels. It is a family-friendly event that will include food and music. Children may participate in the race, and spectators are welcome to cheer on runners and enjoy the post-race festivities.
Volunteers are vital to making the celebration a success. Each volunteer will receive an official Charlotte NYD5K race shirt (while supplies last) and can enjoy a New Year's brunch and beer or mimosa (21+) after their shift is over. Volunteer signup is available here.
Charlotte New Year’s Day 5K serves to grow awareness and raise money to advance community development through the University City Foundation. Early registration is now open. Tickets cost $15 to $45 for spectators, early bird and day of registration. Participants can upgrade their experience to a heated tent and additional drinks during the post-race celebration for an additional $10.
Registration includes access to the race, a reusable collapsible cup, a beer sample (21+) from Armored Cow Brewery, along with a meal and beverage combo from one of the participating food trucks.
The Charlotte New Year’s Day 5K is sponsored by Run For Your Life.
Visit cltnewyearsday5k.org to learn more and register for the race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.