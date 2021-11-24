CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte and Foundation For The Carolinas on Nov. 24 announced the appointment of the 18 members who will serve on the city’s Arts and Culture Advisory Board.
The board will work with Priya Sircar, the city’s arts and culture officer, to develop a comprehensive arts and culture plan, allocate $4.4 million in remaining funds from the 2022 fiscal year to support arts, culture and artists, and $12 million each in the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years.
“This group of passionate Charlotteans from across the city’s arts, cultural, education and business sectors is uniting in service to this community through the inaugural Arts and Culture Advisory Board,” Sircar said. “I look forward to working with them and with Charlotte residents to shape an inclusive and thriving future for Charlotte arts and culture, together.”
The 18-member advisory board is made up of nine members appointed by the private sector and nine members appointed by the City of Charlotte.
Of the nine public sector appointees, the mayor appoints three members while the city council appoints six. The mayor also selects the chairperson from among the 18 members of the advisory board.
Of the nine private sector appointees, eight are selected by Foundation For The Carolinas, while the Arts & Science Council appoints one member. All nine are approved by the foundation’s board.
Each board member will serve a three-year term.
“Today’s announcement of the appointment of the Infusion Fund’s citizen-led grantmaking board marks the end of the beginning,” said Michael Marsicano, Foundation For The Carolinas president and CEO. “Alongside our new arts and culture officer, Priya Sircar, the nine appointees from Mayor Vi Lyles and the Charlotte City Council – and the nine community appointees approved by the Foundation’s board – may be one of the most diverse grantmaking boards ever assembled in Charlotte, to its credit. Over the next three years, the board’s work will transform our cultural landscape and have a profound impact on our entire community.”
In January, Lyles created an ad-hoc committee of city council members with the task of developing a policy for arts and culture. The committee met Feb. 8 to discuss how to refocus arts and culture resources to raise Charlotte’s profile as a destination city and to address community challenges such as social justice, education, workforce development and equitable access to opportunity.
The Arts and Culture Advisory Board will hold its first meeting in December.
Appointed by Charlotte City Council
• Carla Aaron-Lopez, independent artist and arts educator
• Aisha Dew, artist/arts administrator and community activist
• Tim Miner, co-founder, Charlotte is Creative
• Shefalee Patel, independent artist and community volunteer
• Kevin Patterson, arts and community board member
• Nick Tosco, musician and local government attorney, Poyner Spruill LLP
Appointed by Mayor Vi Lyles
• Irisol Gonzales, fine artist and muralist
• Lex Kimbrough, filmmaker, Brave Boy Media
• Corey Mitchell, arts educator and founder/artistic director, Theatre Gap Initiative
Appointed by Foundation For The Carolinas
• Cyndee Patterson (named chair of the board by Mayor Lyles), president, Lee Institute/The Duke Mansion
• Sandra Fernandes, global returnship program director, Glide - Relaunch, Wells Fargo
• Su Ping Lu, general counsel - securities, governance and corporate finance, Honeywell
• Anna Spangler Nelson, chair, Spangler Companies Inc.
• Grace Nystrum, strategic marketing executive, global banking and markets, Bank of America
• Marisa Thalberg, chief brand and marketing officer, Lowe’s
• Charles Thomas, program director - Charlotte, John S. and James L. Knight Foundation
• April Whitlock, head of corporate citizenship, LendingTree; executive director, LendingTree Foundation
Appointed by the Arts & Science Council
• Philip Thomas, civic leader
