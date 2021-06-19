CONCORD – Charlotte Motor Speedway will host drive-in movies this summer with three blockbusters showing on the 16,000-square-foot HDTV.
All proceeds from the Drive-in to Drive Out Hunger movie series will support organizations that fight food insecurity across the greater Charlotte region.
“Food security is a significant challenge for many in the Charlotte region, but it is especially hard on children during the summer months when in-school meals are not as readily available,” said Kelly Watts, chapter director of Speedway Children’s Charities’ Charlotte. “Working with our partners at Blue Cross NC, we hope not only to raise awareness of the challenge of food security, but also raise money to support local nonprofits that help feed vulnerable populations throughout the summer and all year long and do so in a fun way with family-friendly drive-in movies.”
The first event of the summer is scheduled for June 30 with the 2016 DreamWorks animated “Trolls” taking over the big screen. Fans can pack a picnic and tune in to the audio through their car radio. Fireworks will follow the screening.
Tickets for opening night, including the fireworks, cost $40 per vehicle, up to 10 people.
Additional films and dates for the drive-in series include “The Peanuts Movie” on July 21 and “The Greatest Showman” on Aug. 11. Vehicle passes for the July 21 and Aug. 11 screenings cost $30.
Gates open at 5 p.m. each night, with the movies scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Events are rain or shine.
On the web: www.speedwaycharities.org/charlotte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.