CONCORD – Charlotte Motor Speedway’s elves are already hard at work stringing lights for what's billed as the Southeast’s largest drive-thru holiday light display, Speedway Christmas, which opens Nov. 19.
For more than a decade, Charlotte Motor Speedway has transformed into a Christmas wonderland, welcoming fans from across the country to a festive holiday escape featuring more than 4 million twinkling lights strung throughout a 3.75-mile drive-thru course. Many of the lights will be synchronized to Christmas music guests can listen to on their car radio as they wind through the show.
To bring the show to life, crews will rack up an estimated 5,000 work hours stringing, testing and connecting lights. More than 800 individual displays, including some more than 80-feet tall (eight stories high), will be assembled over the next several weeks.
“Putting on an event of this magnitude is a huge undertaking, but visitors have come to expect the very best from Speedway Christmas, and our team always looks forward to delivering exactly that,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “Crews started setup immediately following the Bank of America ROVAL 400 NASCAR weekend and they’ll be hard at work right up until opening night. The smiles on the faces of our guests as they drive through is well worth all the effort, and we’re proud to continue this wonderful Christmas tradition.”
Speedway Christmas will again feature the infield Christmas Village, where visitors can exit their cars amid the lit displays and enjoy holiday activities from photos with Santa to shopping for gifts and making s’mores by the fire, every Thursday through Sunday night. Also on those nights, guests can enjoy a variety of popular drive-in Christmas movies, such as “Elf” “Christmas Vacation,” “The Grinch” and “A Christmas Story” on the 16,000-square-foot speedway TV.
Want to go?
Speedway Christmas will open nightly from Nov. 19 to Jan. 16, with the exception of limited private bookings and Christmas Eve. Tickets are sold per vehicle (up to 15 passengers), starting at $30 every Monday through Wednesday night and $40 Thursday through Sunday. A new Fast Pass lane will allow guests to skip the lines on busier nights for just $70 per vehicle. The new Fast Pass route will feature entry off Morehead Road at Entrance P behind the speedway.
Tickets are available online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or at the gate upon entry. Advance online purchases are recommended and fans should download their digital tickets before arrival.
