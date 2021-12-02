CHARLOTTE -- The City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County are accepting entries for the Leading the Charge electric vehicle decal design competition.
The first-time competition is open to college students in Mecklenburg County. The selected design will be placed on all city and county low-emission vehicles. The designer will be awarded $5,000.
“The city is all in on climate action, including work towards fueling our fleet by 100% zero-carbon sources by 2030 and contributing to a healthier, more sustainable Charlotte. We are leading the way with low and no emission vehicles and want to get the community excited and involved,” said Sarah Hazel, chief sustainability and resiliency officer. “The final product from this decal competition will help demonstrate our commitment to a low-carbon future for all.”
Mecklenburg County is committed to transitioning all of its facilities and fleet to net-zero carbon energy sources by 2035, according to Erin Stanforth, sustainability and resiliency manager.
“By giving everyone in the county the opportunity to express their creativity, this high-visibility competition will help educate the community around low-carbon vehicles in both the city and county fleet,” Stanforth said.
City and county staff will host virtual question and answer sessions on Dec. 6 and Jan. 19 to help answer any questions about the competition. The deadline for contest entry is Jan. 31 at 11:59 p.m.
The winning design will be announced Feb. 14. The decal will be placed on city and county low-emission fleet vehicles beginning in spring 2022.
