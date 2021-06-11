CHARLOTTE — National restaurant chain Moe’s Southwest Grill announced the winner of their “Moe’s Mini Chef” contest and it’s 8-year-old Hannah from Charlotte.
In April, tied to the launch of Moe’s Kids Eat Free on Sundays program, the brand hosted a contest where children under the age of 12 could submit their idea for the creation of a new kids meal that would then be available on menus across the country in September.
Hannah, who lives in the University City area, won with her creation of a kid taco in a crispy shell with ground beef, lettuce, cheese, guac, black olives and bacon.
In addition to her meal being offered at Moe’s, Hannah and a guardian will get a free trip to the Moe’s test kitchen in Atlanta where they’ll have a VIP food tasting with Moe’s executive chef and a photoshoot with her custom menu item. Hannah will also receive a one-year supply of the chocolate chip cookies that come with all kids meals at Moe’s.
“I am very proud to be chosen,” Hannah said. “All the other kids who entered did a great job too. I will just let all the other kids know that they did a great job of getting people to vote for them and I bet all of all the other foods are yummy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.