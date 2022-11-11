CHARLOTTE – The 30th season for Charlotte Choir School carries on following the completion of its fall concert in October.
The music education program announces the details of it annual Christmas concert with tradition woven throughout.
Originally founded in 1993 as a boys choir in the classic English tradition, the now-independent school has grown to include five distinct choirs of boys and girls whose members range in age from 7 to 18, in residence at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
“We have chorister alum who now have their children going through the program,” Artistic Director, Elizabeth Lenti said. “As the seasons go on, we find so much joy in seeing traditions being formed not only within our program but within the choristers that emerge from it.”
Tying in the tradition and joy this season brings, the independent nonprofit plans for a full house to attend its annual Christmas concert, “Joyful,” set to take place Dec. 9 and 10 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
“Our Christmas concert is a staple of our program which we love bringing to the Charlotte community each year,” Lenti said. “This year, our 30th season, brings so many reasons to celebrate, which is why we chose the name ‘Joyful’ for the concert. You can expect to hear classics alongside carols making it the perfect family outing to get into the holiday spirit.”
Every year, the choirs of Charlotte Choir School perform for thousands of audience members, offering three concerts at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Uptown Charlotte as well as performances in secular and sacred settings throughout the Charlotte region. As part of their season this year, the MasterSingers will be the choir in Residence at Well Cathedral in Wells, England from July 6 to 17.
Along with the MasterSingers, the Boys and Girls Tour Choirs will begin to travel domestically during summer 2023. Exact dates and locations will be announced in early spring.
Want to go?
Tickets for “Joyful” are available to the public at https://charlottechoirschool.org.
