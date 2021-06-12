CONCORD – The Tox1c Brothers – Tox1c Swift and Tox1c Flam3 – won the first-ever Motor Mania, a new event from the 600 Festival on May 30.
Christopher (Tox1c Swift) and Marvin (Tox1c Flam3) Torres – both from Charlotte – won the gaming tournament, presented by Circle K, which invited 16 high school seniors from Mecklenburg, Iredell and Cabarrus counties to compete for scholarship funds, Circle K gift cards, as well as a chance to play with the pros from the Charlotte Phoenix, the Queen City’s professional esports organization. They won $2,000 in college scholarships.
The two brothers have been locked in intense Rocket League battles since Motor Mania kicked off on Wednesday and eked out a victory in the final hours. The event was part of the Carolina FinTech Hub’s Youth Technology Apprenticeship Camp program.
“I am happy to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Tox1c Brothers, whose victory is well-deserved. I’m even happier to provide two promising young men with funds to support their journey to college," said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway and president of the 600 Festival board of directors. “Although we would have loved to have hosted Circle K Speed Street over Memorial Day weekend, as has been our custom for the past 25 years, Motor Mania opened up an entirely new world – and allowed us to support our communities in new and exciting ways.”
Motor Mania took place at The Speedway Club, in conjunction with the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup Series race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The event offered a way to educate children and get young adults interested in STEM, which is the core focus of the Carolina FinTech Hub’s Youth Technology Apprenticeship Camp program.
“Our goal is to give kids deeper access and intensive experiences in the things they are interested in, and then show them how technology makes it work. Motor Mania succeeded on all fronts,” said Tariq Bokhari, founder of the Carolina Fintech Hub. “We’re looking forward to leveraging new partners such as 600 Festival and Circle K as we continue pushing the envelope at the intersection of STEM, esports and racing.”
