Charlotte-based Arts+ offers afternoon inspired by Candyland

CHARLOTTE – Arts+ will offer a sweet twist on the holiday season with A Day In Candyland.
Inspired by the iconic children’s board game, Arts+ has planned an afternoon of creative and nostalgic fun.
The free, all-ages event is a creative exploration of all things candy – real and faux – from 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 10, at Arts+ Uptown, 601 E. 5th St., Suite 230.
The themes of the Candyland board game serve as the inspiration for an afternoon of creative play and expression for the family-friendly event, said Caroline Tippette, Arts+ director of visual art programs.
Attendees will have the opportunity to create take-home faux candy ornaments, candy-inspired centerpieces, collages and more. Participants can also play vintage and modern board games and build their own sweet creation at the do-it-yourself hot chocolate bar.
“There’s no shortage of sweets and candy at this time of year,” Tippette said. “It’s tasty but it’s also inspirational. The shapes, colors and patterns of candy – and Candy Land – are beautiful and fun.”
Visit artsplus.org for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.