CONCORD – People build project cars for many reasons, including to serve as reminders of national tragedies and to keep alive the memory of fallen military heroes. Three such automotive shrines will be displayed at the Charlotte AutoFair from Sept. 8 to 10 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Each custom car in the trio has a unique story to tell.
• 1956 Chevrolet 3100: Erv and Becky Steinly’s Chevy pickup is named “The Patriot” and features airbrush work as a tribute to Erv’s fellow veterans and his uncle, who died in the Korean Conflict.
• 1998 Ford Mustang GT: Veteran Infantryman Garrett Long had lost his passion for life after becoming disabled in a training exercise, so his wife, Amanda, suggested they fix up their old Mustang. With no experience in paint and body, they created “Freedom” as a beacon of hope for veterans in similar situations.
• 1999 Pontiac Trans Am WS6: Veteran Angela Naff wanted to honor her branch of service, the United States Marine Corps, and create a tribute to those lost on Sept. 11. Her Trans Am has more than 1,800 hours of airbrush and paint detail work protected by 14 coats of clear.
The 9/11 Tragedy and Fallen Warriors cars will be displayed in the Showcase Pavilion.
Want to go?
Hours for the AutoFair are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. Tickets cost $10 on Thursday and $15 on Friday and Saturday for adults. Admission is free for children 12 and under with an adult. Buy tickets at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.