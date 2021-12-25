CHARLOTTE – ‘Tis the season for gathering with loved ones, and celebrity chef Kevin Winston is sharing popular comfort food recipes perfect for your dinner table.
The chef who has prepared dishes for Steve Harvey, Anthony Hamilton and Christian McCaffrey provides step-by-step instructions for a delicious prime rib and a sweet-potato cornbread recipe that puts a fresh twist on the Southern staple.
“The trend of gathering at home is sticking around, and this is an entree and side dish that can elevate your menu and win over your guests,” said the Charlotte-based chef. “They’re some of my most-requested dishes.”
With the impact on the supply chain due to the pandemic, Winstonwho has more than a decade of experience under his belt, says the recipes also include many ingredients that people may already have in their homes.
“We’ve all had to navigate the challenges of trying to shop for our favorite items. Luckily, you can head to your pantry for several items on the recipes’ ingredients lists,” he said. “In the end, it’s about sharing a meal with the people who mean the most to you. I’m glad that we’re safely returning to those traditions.”
Get the recipes for Winston’s oven-roasted prime rib and sweet potato cornbread below.
Oven-Roasted Prime Rib
Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: Approx. 2 hours, 20 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients
• 4 pounds prime rib roast
• 1/4 cup unsalted butter, softened
• 1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
• 1 teaspoon herbes de Provence
• kosher salt
Instructions
1. Place rib roast on a plate and bring to room temperature, about 4 hours.
2. Preheat an oven to 500° F (260° C).
3. Combine butter, pepper and herbes de Provence in a bowl; mix until well blended. Spread butter mixture evenly over entire roast. Season roast generously with kosher salt.
4. Roast the 4-pound prime rib (see footnote if using a larger and smaller roast) in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Turn the oven off and, leaving the roast in the oven with the door closed, let the roast sit in the oven for 2 hours. Remove roast from the oven, slice and serve.
Cook's Note:
Your cooking times will vary depending on the size of your prime rib roast. To calculate your cooking time, multiply the exact weight of the roast by 5. Round the resulting number to the nearest whole number. The rib is cooked at 500° F for exactly that many minutes. For example, for a 6 pound roast: 6x5=30, so cooking time is 30 minutes. Turn the oven off and wait 2 hours before opening the oven door. Remove the prime rib and slice into the most perfectly medium-rare meat you've ever seen.
Sweet Potato Cornbread
Prep time: 30 mins
Cook time: 1 hour
Servings: 18
Ingredients
• 1 1/2 cup yellow cornmeal
• 1 cup all-purpose flour
• 1 tablespoon baking powder
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
• 1/4-1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
• 1/2 cup unsalted butter
• 1/2 cup granulated sugar
• 1/2 cup sweet potato puree
• 2-4 tablespoons honey
• 1/2 cup milk
• 2 large eggs
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 375° F. Grease a 12-cup muffin tin with butter or oil if browned bottoms are preferred, or use muffin liners to keep them lighter yellow.
2. Combine cornmeal, flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. Mix well and set aside.
3. In a large pot over medium heat, brown your butter. Let your butter melt untouched. Once it starts to simmer with little brown flecks at the bottom, whisk constantly until butter is lightly golden and fragrant. This will add extra flavor to our muffins.
4. Remove from heat and stir in sugar. Whisk until fully incorporated.
5. Next, whisk in sweet potato, milk and honey (whisk well). By now, the mixture should have cooled, but if still hot, allow to cool for a few more minutes before whisking in eggs.
6. Once the eggs are incorporated into the batter, add your cornmeal-flour mixture and whisk until few lumps remain.
7. Bake for 15-18 minutes, until muffins are golden and cooked through.
8. Insert a toothpick in the center to test for doneness. If it comes out clean, the muffins are ready! Cool in the pan for 5 minutes, then place on a wire cooling rack to finish cooling. Treat yourself with a hot-from-the-oven muffin. Spread with butter, honey or enjoy all on its own.
About Chef Kevin Winston
Born in Missouri and raised in his family's renowned Kansas City BBQ joint, Chef Kevin Winston was innately drawn to a career in the kitchen. The classically trained chef and father of two has worked in kitchens from coast to coast. Winston's down-home upbringing paired with his classical culinary training resulted in a cooking style that's accessible and artful. His cooking philosophy is simple: healthy eating can and should be delicious and satisfying.
In the 10 years since launching his business, Winston landed high-profile jobs catering on tour for global pop stars and in the homes of professional athletes, such as Thomas Davis and Stephon Gilmore. He also had the opportunity to cook for the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, comedian Steve Harvey and Grammy Award-winning singer H.E.R.
