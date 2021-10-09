CHARLOTTE – Carolina Pro Musica opens season 44 with a special program of 18th century music called “Oh Boy! The Oboe!”
Carolina Pro Musica was founded in 1977 to perform “early music,” using period instruments and voice in the styles of the musical periods in which it was written.
Its next concert features a variety of works of Bach, Handel and Telemann with Sung Lee, baroque oboe, oboe d’amore and recorder.
The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Sharon Presbyterian Chapel, 5201 Sharon Road. Tickets cost $16 for regular admission and $8 for students or seniors. They are available online or at the door. Masks are required for attendees.
The concert will be repeated on the Arts at the Abbey Series at 8 p.m. Oct. 25 at Belmont Abbey. The concert will have a live audience with masks required. The concert will also be live streamed at www.belmontabbeycollege.edu/artslive/.
Visit www.carolinapromusica.org for information and tickets.
