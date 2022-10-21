PINEVILLE – Carolina Place will host a Touch a Truck event and food drive Oct. 29 with the Pineville police and fire departments.
Attendees will get a close-up view of Atrium Health’s helicopter and various medical, emergency and work vehicles. There will also be a bounce house, face painting, a raffle and a DJ.
The event takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. by the lower level of Dillard’s, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. There is no cost to attend but organizers encourage attendees to donate non-perishable food items or a small monetary donation that will go to the Pineville Neighbors Place.
