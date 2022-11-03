CHARLOTTE – Carolina Fine Art, a local artist-operated gallery selling original paintings, pottery and more is now open.
Located in Cotswold Village at 300 South Sharon Amity Road, this collaboration of regional artists opened Nov. 1 and will operate on a regular basis with artists greeting customers and operating the gallery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday.
Carolina Fine Art’s opening in their new, more permanent Cotswold location follows a successful launch in a temporary Dilworth space last fall.
“We are pleased to help provide a venue to celebrate local artists’ work and hope the Charlotte community will visit this special gallery to confirm their support of local and original art,” said Amy Murphy Curlis, creator of Carolina Fine Art. “The gallery can be a destination and hopefully a space for the community to engage, though primarily it’s a place to simply shop for local art. There’s something for almost any budget.”
Carolina Fine Art will host an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 4.
The anchor artists involved in Carolina Fine Art display their work and greet customers when they stop in to shop. One such artist that customers meet when visiting is Manuela Strada, an Italian-born artist who has lived in Charlotte for more than 20 years.
“The beauty of this gallery model is that it’s collaborative and we support one another,” Strada said. “I enjoy meeting each person who walks in and sharing information about the gallery, the artists and the paintings. I also want to learn about the visitors and help them make a connection to our art.”
Strada is also part of the supportive oncology department at Levine Cancer Institute where she works as an artist in residence in the healing art program. She leads weekly art classes and provides therapeutic art to patients, caregivers and staff.
The husband-and-wife team behind the gallery’s start strongly believes that art tells a story and that the local artist who created the work is part of that special story.
“We believe the Charlotte community will embrace Carolina Fine Art,” said co-creator Shawn Curlis. “When traveling outside of Charlotte, my wife Amy and I have enjoyed visiting other cities’ local art galleries and wanted to help our local artists here at home.”
Carolina Fine Art currently has nine artists’ work on display. For more information about the available art or additional details on the gallery, contact the management team at hello@carolinafineart.com.
