LOS ANGELES – Dallas rapper Erica Banks will perform in Charlotte on May 27 at The Fillmore.
The 23-year-old proved she knows how to get the dance floor shaking on her Gold-certified single “Buss It,” and “Pop Out.” She released a new single, “Pop Out” today via 1501 Certified/Warner Records.
The track opens with another nod to the Nelly classic that put her on the map two years ago.
“Hot off in the club, clothes off / I’m Nelly,” she raps, citing the 2002 mega-hit “Hot in Herre.” That sets the tone perfectly, while the song’s cheeky hook — “all bad hoes pop out” — summons everybody to the party.
In 2019, the breakout artist released three mixtapes: “Art of the Hustle,” “Pressure” and “Cocky.” After getting the attention of 1501 Certified’s Carl Crawford on Instagram Live, she signed to the Texas label after releasing “Buss It,” a song that went viral.
Last year, Banks signed to Warner Records and was nominated for two American Music Awards, carving out a lane for herself with her self-proclaimed turn-up music. Following the success of her breakthrough single, she released “Toot That,” “Designer,” and “Slim Waist.”
Recently, Banks toured with Summer Walker and will be joining T-Pain on his The Road to Wiscansin tour. She also has a string of festival dates on the way including Pride Fest, Lollapalooza, and Day N Vegas.
