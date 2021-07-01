CHARLOTTE – The Humane Society of Charlotte has kicked off its newest fundraiser, Rescue Brew, in collaboration with NoDa Brewing Company.
Pet owners in Charlotte and beyond can upload a photo of their pet and compete for the honor of Top Dog or Queen City Kitty and a chance to be featured on the can of NoDa's special edition beer brewed just for HSC - Rescue Brew.
Photo submissions are open at RescueBrewCLT.com. Photos will be accepted through July 20 and voting will continue through July 31. Votes are collected through monetary donations to the Humane Society of Charlotte.
$1 equals one vote and the top three dogs and top three cats with the most votes on July 31 will receive prizes and be presented to judges, who will choose the Top Dog and Queen City Kitty that will appear on the Rescue Brew can label.
The grand prize-winning dog and cat will be announced along with the unveiling of the Rescue Brew can on August 13.
The Rescue Brew photo contest also recruited Charlotte artist Robert Wildermuth, of Robert Bobby Art, to design and create the one-of-a-kind can.
Wildermuth settled in Charlotte in 2010 and while his pet portraits started as a fun afternoon painting featuring a cardinal in a three-piece suit and monocle, it quickly turned into a full-time opportunity with Charlotteans clamoring for custom portraits of their pets. Robert paints in a signature watercolor style and has commissioned more than 150 portraits for customers across the world.
The Rescue Brew grand prize-winning dog and grand prize-winning cat will receive the original piece of artwork, created by Wildermuth, that will become the NoDa can design.
Those interested can submit their pet's photo and a brief description explaining why their dog or cat is the perfect face of Rescue Brew! All photo submissions require a $10 donation to the Humane Society of Charlotte.
Photos should be original and feature only one pet.
Email Kelsey Ruocco, Humane Society of Charlotte events and social media manager, with any questions at events@humanecharlotte.org
