CHARLOTTE – Blakeney Shopping Center will hold its Fall Celebration on Oct. 30.
Stroll through the center throughout the day to discover sidewalk sales, new fall merchandise, and special promotions.
From 1 to 4 p.m., guests can enjoy live acoustic music from Melonbelly along with interactive performers including stilt walkers, jugglers, balloon twisters and a caricature artist. Aerial View will perform on the Blakeney Plaza stage from 6 to 8 p.m.
Lawn chairs, blankets and leashed dogs are welcome on the grounds. Coolers, glass containers and outside alcohol are prohibited.
On the web: https://shopblakeney.com/
