CHARLOTTE – Blakeney shopping center has announced dates for its Summer Concert Series.
The family-friendly concerts takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. every Saturday through Sept. 4
Music fans of all ages can relax on the Blakeney Plaza while listening to local favorites.
The schedule is as follows:
• July 31 – Tim Cook Band
• Aug. 7 – Vinyl Alley
• Aug. 14 – The HC Oakes Band
• Aug. 21 – Social DisDance
• Aug. 28 – SOULWATT
• Sept. 4 – Holly Hopkins Jazz
Lawn chairs, blankets and well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome on the grounds. Coolers, glass containers and outside alcohol are prohibited. On the web: https://shopblakeney.com/events/summer-concert-series-2021/?occurrence=2021-07-31
