North Carolina native Ben Folds will hold a livestream event benefitting his new charitable initiative, Keys For Kids, live from Raleigh’s Osceola Studios on Monday, July 11, from 6 to 7 p.m.
The event – which include a musical performance by Folds, as well as interviews with special guests including North Carolina First Lady Kristin Cooper – will support and raise awareness for Keys For Kids. The initiative provides school-age young people in the state with access to keyboards and proper music lessons at little or no cost.
Tickets to the “Ben Folds – Keys For Kids Benefit Livestream” are available now here.
Casio recently united with Folds as the official keyboard partner to “Keys For Kids,” donating 35 Casiotone CT-S200 keyboards to the initiative. Casio America, Inc. joins the North Carolina Arts Council and the North Carolina Arts Foundation, which are helping to administer the program, along with seven North Carolina nonprofits – Arts+, Authoring Action, Kidznotes, Kinston Community Council for the Arts, McDowell Arts Council Association, Musical Empowerment, and Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge Gallery – that receive financial grants and keyboards to use in their existing music education outreach programs.
Go to www.benfolds.com/keysforkids to make a financial or in-kind donation.
