CHARLOTTE – Writing from her own experiences with marriage and family life, Leigh Davis highlights the complexity of marriage and the importance of a faith-centered relationship in “Third Time at Bat: A Memoir of Marriages.”
“Life certainly unfolds in different ways than what we think it will when we’re young and idealistic,” Davis said. “I wish I’d given more importance to faith and prayer, not entered into relationships too soon before knowing the man and his family, and valued kindness and intellect more in choosing a husband.”
Inspired by her children, Davis shares with readers stories of triumph, loss and what it means to raise children through divorce.
“They are children from a divorced home, yet are all flourishing in successful careers and satisfying relationships,” Davis said.
Davis takes readers on her quest to find true love, from her first high school boyfriend to the present day, as she learns more about herself and her faith. She details her personal growth through the context of each of these past romantic relationships, and, in doing so, invites readers to consider their own relationships.
Davis and her third and final husband, Ryan, have a rescued German Shepherd, Sophie, as well as three children and two grandchildren.
Want the book?
“Third Time at Bat: A Memoir of Marriages” can be ordered on Amazon, BarnesandNoble.com, warrenpublishing.net, and wherever books are sold. The book was released by Charlotte-based Warren Publishing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.