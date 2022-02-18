CHARLOTTE – Fans of British artist Banksy can experience his works up close as The Art of Banksy: “Without Limits” exhibition opens in Charlotte at AvidXchange Music Factory on Feb. 25 as part of its North American debut.
The exhibition – custom-built to fit the venue at 817 Hamilton St. – includes several experiential areas and more than 155 of his works, such as certified originals, prints, photos, lithographs, sculptures, murals and video mapping installations created only for this tour.
The exhibition is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets start at $27.20 and are available through Feverup.com/Charlotte and ArtOfBanksy.com.
Building on the success of tours in Europe, the Middle East, Australia and Asia, the exhibition celebrated its U.S. premiere in Atlanta in September 2021, which was extended through January 2022.
The exhibit opened last month in Miami. To date, more than 1.2 million people have visited the exhibition around the world.
The exhibition The Art of Banksy: “Without Limits” is presented by eventS and SEE Global Entertainment.
More than 20 of Banksy’s works are carefully reproduced with his stencil technique specifically for the exhibition, including his March 2021 creation “Escape” originally appearing on England’s closed Reading Prison, and “Pulp Fiction” featuring likenesses of the film’s stars Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta pointing bananas in place of pistols.
The exhibit also features a reproduction of a subway station from the London Underground, which immerses visitors in the world of Banksy's street art. Visitors can view a custom mural installation, which brings the spirit of street art to an indoor exhibit.
A video documentary gives visitors insights into Banksy’s life and work.
Other highlights include “Dismaland” installations from Banksy’s 2015 pop-up Bemusement Park, prints of “Flower Thrower” and “Kissing Coppers,” and the sculpture “Death of a Phone Booth.”
