The Whiskey, Wine & Fire Festival will feature whiskey bars, elegant wines and cocktails, music, food and intimate fire pits from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 5 throughout Ballantyne’s Backyard.
Guests are encouraged to relax and enjoy an inspired take on fire-kissed barbecue, specialty grilling and drink pairings.
Stop by seminars in the tasting theater with master distillers, brew masters, grill masters, butchers and pit masters as added entertainment, firebreathers and artists will set the night ablaze.
General admission costs $59. VIP tickets cost $89.
Visit charlotte.whiskeywinefire.com for details.
