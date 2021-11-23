CHARLOTTE – In partnership with Northwood Office, Dinos at 11: The Jurassic Encounter has provided an epic dinosaur attraction for every dino enthusiast through Nov. 28 in Ballantyne’s Backyard.
Enjoy an up-close and personal experience with over 50 life-size animatronic and static dinosaurs. Meet the large and in charge T-Rex, mighty Triceratops and dozens of other species.
Enhance the tour with a free educational and interactive app to learn more about different species, then shop souvenirs in the Dino Village, enjoy free photo opportunities and dig for dinosaur bones. Local food and drink will be available to buy.
Purchase tickets in advance at www.dinosat11.com to guarantee entry for $12 per person or purchase onsite for $16 per person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.