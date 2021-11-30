LOS ANGELES – Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Anthony Hamilton will hit the road in 2022 promoting his 10th full-length album, “Love Is The New Black.”
Hamilton will be joined by Maxwell and Joe on The Night Tour, which launches March 2 in Dallas Texas. It arrives at Charlotte Spectrum Center on March 17. Hamilton will also perform in Columbia, S.C. (March 9), Greensboro (March 20) and Atlanta (March 29).
“Love Is The New Black” marks Hamilton's first album in five years. It is available now as the flagship record under his own label My Music Box in partnership with BMG.
The record includes singles such as “You Made A Fool Of Me” and “Love Is the New Black” in addition to collaborations with Jennifer Hudson (“Superstar), Rick Ross (“Real Love”) and Lil’ Jon (“I’m Ready”).
It has already gathered five million global streams to date.
The Night Tour” 2022 Tour Dates with Anthony Hamilton, Maxwell and Joe
3/2 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Theater
3/4 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
3/5 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
3/9 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena
3/11 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
3/12 - Hampton, VA - Hampton Coliseum
3/16 - Columbus, GA - Columbus Civic Center
3/17 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
3/19 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
3/20 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex
3/23 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Center
3/25 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum
3/26 - Birmingham, AL - Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex
3/27 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
3/30 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
4/1 - Atlantic City, NJ - Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
4/2 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
4/6 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
4/7 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
4/9 - Chicago, IL - Wintrust Arena
4/10 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
4/15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
4/16 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
5/7 - Tampa, FL - Amelie Arena
5/8 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena
