CHARLOTTE – Arts+ invites the community to preview the new brick-and-mortar home of Studio 345, the longtime free youth development program for high school students who live in Mecklenburg County.
The free event takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 10. It will be a celebration of growth, perseverance and creativity, featuring hands-on art activities and a glimpse of the workshops and classes that will be offered in the Arts+ Visual Arts Studios, including Studio 345.Arts+ moved out of Spirit Square in September of last year (the organization’s home since 1998).
In the interim, the nonprofit hosted camps at VAPA Arts Center which focused on mixed media, and film/photography.
The Sept. 10 event will be the community’s first opportunity to see the nonprofit’s 7,300 square feet of space inside the Children & Family Services Center at 601 E. 5th St.
The bulk of the space at the new office will be dedicated to Studio 345, the county-funded, free digital media after school program open to all Mecklenburg high school students. TheStudio 345 program uses digital photography, digital media arts and multimedia design to educate and inspire students to stay in school, graduate and pursue goals beyond high school.
“This move allows Arts+ to maintain a presence in a centrally-located area,” said Devlin McNeil, Arts+ president and executive director. “It is important that we are always operating in a location that is accessible, and the space at Fifth Street is convenient to public transportation and provides free limited parking.”
Tenants inside Children & Family Services Center, Arts+ will be directly connected to a number of organizations that are already partners, or have the potential to partner with in the future.
Neighbors include Safe Alliance (an existing Outreach partner of Arts+), United Way,and SmartStart – among several others.
“The new space showcases the full bandwidth of Studio 345,” McNeil said. “We will again have dedicated space for screen printing, a fully built-out studio for film and digital photography (complete with green screen) and studio light tracking, and MacBooks with the industry-standard technology for graphic design and portfolio building.”
The Sept. 10 will feature hands-on art activities, live musical performances showcasing the quality of Arts+ music programming, instructor-led tours of Studio 345 spaces, indoor and outdoor fun and free ice cream. The event is open to the public. No RSVP is required.
On the web: www.visitartsplus.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.