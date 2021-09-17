CHARLOTTE – ArtPop Street Gallery is accepting submissions from artists interested in having their artwork displayed on donated advertising space throughout the region.
The advertising space, spanning billboards, newsstands, shopping displays and displays at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, is donated through the support of Adams Outdoor Advertising, Awedience Media, Charlotte Center City Partners, Lamar, Kegerreis, Red Truck Media, Kenjoh Outdoor, AdLoad and CEN Media.
“It is always a thrill and an honor to continue welcoming a new class of artists to our Charlotte program, but this year is extra special having just been awarded a partnership with the LendingTree Foundation,” said Wendy Hickey, ArtPop’s founder and executive director. “As a new member of their LendAHand Alliance Cohort in Charlotte, we will have the LendingTree Foundation’s guidance and generous financial backing behind us for the next three years as we navigate an exciting next chapter for ArtPop and the artists we support. And as always, nothing we do would be possible without the incredible support from our advertising partners, who so graciously donate the space to showcase beautiful local art – art that inspires and enhances the lives of everyone in our wonderful community.”
New for the incoming 2022 class is a $500 honorarium awarded to each class participant. Other benefits include increased exposure and the community that comes with participating in the program.
The call for submissions is also open to high school seniors pursuing a college degree in the arts. One high school senior will be juried into ArtPop Charlotte’s class of 2022 and receive a $1500 scholarship, in addition to the other benefits.
Artists in 13 counties, including Mecklenburg and Union, can apply through Oct. 11 at https://www.artpopstreetgallery.com/open-calls. Those who apply should submit their artwork in specific specs, and a tutorial on how to do so can be found at https://vimeo.com/316360608.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.