ArtPop Street Gallery announces new class of billboard artists

CHARLOTTE – ArtPop Street Gallery, a 501c3 that gives artists and communities across the region greater access to art opportunities, has announced its Cities Program Class of 2023 artists.
The 20 artists, which include 19 adults and one senior high school student, will receive upwards of $7 million in outdoor advertising space for one year.
ArtPop’s Cities Program Class of 2023 marks the organization’s 10 year anniversary.
The 20 incoming juried artists come from Mecklenburg, Union, Catawba, Lincoln, Gaston and York counties. Two of the artists, Arthur Rogers Jr. (2018) and Leigh B. Williams (2014) are returning ArtPop artists.
The high school senior is Haley Horner of Fort Mill High School. She will receive the same benefits as the adult artists plus a $1,500 scholarship to pursue an arts degree in college.
“We are thrilled to welcome another incredibly talented class into the #ArtPopCLT program,” said Wendy Hickey, founder and executive director of ArtPop Street Gallery. In our 10th year of our nonprofit mission we trust the 20 artists featured are able to grow their small business and have their best year ever. Our community will have access to art 365 days a year.”
Their artwork will be installed beginning in early January and advertising provided through the generosity of Adams Outdoor Advertising, Awedience Media, Lamar Advertising and other media partners. The artwork will be displayed on billboards that span across Charlotte region’s highways, digital signs in retail developments, newsstands in Uptown Charlotte, digital displays at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, and new for 2023, LYNX Blue Line station kings.
“In 2022, our Cities Program artists’ imprint reached nearly 500 million media impressions,” said Brooke Gibbons, director of impact and sustainability at ArtPop. “Just imagine how all that art has helped beautify our community and made Charlotte such a unique place to live.”
Visit https://www.artpopstreetgallery.com/the-artists for more information on the 20 juried in artists.
